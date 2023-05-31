$38M worth of meth seized at Otay Mesa border crossing

Border Patrol officers seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of kale.

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized $38 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of kale.

A 34-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on May 26 was recommended to a secondary inspection area for "further examination."

"A non-intrusive inspection of the tractor-trailer was conducted, and irregularities were observed within the commodities," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

An officer thoroughly examined the man's shipment and discovered 268 packages concealed within kale.

"The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 5,788.41 pounds and an estimated street value of $38,070,910," according to officials.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. “Our officers exemplify this daily as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work.”

The 34-year-old driver of the kale stuffed with methamphetamine was detained for the alleged narcotics smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the tractor, trailer, kale, and drugs.