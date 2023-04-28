88 people detained after attempting to cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally

A group of 88 people from 12 countries who attempted to enter the United States illegally from Mexico were detained by United States Border Patrol Agents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A group of 88 people who attempted to enter the United States illegally from Mexico were detained by United States Border Patrol Agents early Friday morning.

Agents with U.S. Border Patrol encountered a group of 88 people illegally entering the United States through the Tijuana River Channel, directly west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to Gerardo Gutierrez, Border Patrol agent and public affairs officer.

The group consisted of people from Ecuador, Colombia, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Angola, Peru, Georgia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ireland, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, Agent Gutierrez said.

At least four migrants were taken to an area hospital exhibiting symptoms of medical complications.

The remaining 84 migrants were taken to nearby processing stations.

“This morning I saw many of those individuals. I saw a father carrying a bay in his arms,” said immigration rights advocate, Pedro Rios.

The apprehension of the 88 migrants comes as border patrol agents say more people say more people are trying to cross, with Title 42 expiring in less than two weeks.

Rios hopes the lifting of the rule means people have a dignified way of entering the country.

“With the ending of title 42 we would expect that the U.S. government would put in place policies that would prioritize their basic human needs and human rights,” he says.

Once title 42 is no longer in place, border officials will follow laws created under Title 8. Which means, the U.S. will continue deporting migrants crossing illegally. Those caught could be banned from re-applying for asylum for five years.

Rios thinks it’s the wrong approach to dealing with the migrant crisis.

“He’s essentially penalizing someone who is trying to seek refuge because otherwise they would be facing harm in their home countries," added Rios.

He's calling on the U.S and the Biden administration to recommit itself to asylum.

Title 42 is set to end May 11.