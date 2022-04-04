$9.6M grant awarded to SDUSD for electric school buses, trucks, and more

On Monday, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) awarded $9.6 million to the San Diego Unified School District.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) awarded $9.6 million to the San Diego Unified School District, to help bring clean transportation to schools located in areas of the state most heavily impacted by pollution.

According to a press release from SDUSD, the elementary, middle, and high schools in the Lincoln High School Cluster suffer from some of the worst air quality in San Diego County as demonstrated by the California’s health screening tool that identifies communities disproportionately burdened by multiple sources of pollution.

The Lincoln High School Cluster serves students in the communities of Barrio Logan, Mountain View, Logan Heights, and Lincoln Park.

The program will serve the 14 schools in the Lincoln High School Cluster and includes 13 electric school buses, electric food delivery trucks, electric landscaping and maintenance equipment, an electric van and carpool vehicle, a large electric vehicle for community events, charging stations, and battery storage to support the electric buses with clean energy.

The electric bikes are part of a pilot program for participating Lincoln students and staff.