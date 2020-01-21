An Imperial Beach mother who could not afford a birthday party for her four-year-old son with Down Syndrome took to social media to simply ask for cake mix - the small ask turned into an unforgettable act of kindness.

Last year, not many people showed up to Abel Vasquez's birthday party. His mother, Mayra Vasquez-Ruiz was heartbroken, but that did not deter from throwing another birthday party again this year for her son. This year, however, she did not have the means and folks in Imperial Beach with big hearts answered the mother's call and showed up to celebrate her son.

“As a mom of four, it's hard. I want to give my kids everything,” said Vasquez-Ruiz.

Abel loves Toy Story so his mom went to "Imperial Beach Happenings" Facebook page and asked for some cake mix and decorations.

“Someone posted, ‘I have cake mix,’ I was excited, ‘yes, I have him a cake,'" said Vasquez-Ruiz.

As the night went on, people continued to comment and offered to bake cupcakes, create a dessert table, bring balloons, and presents. Abel even got a pony.

“Late a night I was like, oh my gosh he is not just getting a small cake he is getting a birthday party," said Vasquez-Ruiz.

Her mother Lupe Ruiz hosted the party at her home in Otay Mesa.

“I couldn't believe it. I kept saying, are you sure, are you sure?" said Ruiz.

His uncle, Jose Ruiz, was excited to share video of the Toy Story-themed birthday party with family and new friends.

“It was really excited to see Abel smile, he is a really special kid,” said Jose.

In just three days more than 200 people commented well wishes and contributed donations. The party was getting so big Mayra said there wasn’t enough room, so she had to cut off the guest list.

“Me and my family [sic] are so grateful for what you did for Abel. We can't thank you enough,” said Vasquez-Ruiz.

The family said they are forever grateful for an unforgettable birthday that brought a smile Abel.

“Imperial Beach made that happen. That big smile on his face,” said his mom.

Donors have reached out and said they are so proud of their neighborhood.