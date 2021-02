Authorities say several adults have been detained and an unknown amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized during the raid.

SAN DIEGO — The DEA and NTF are on scene at a home in Clairemont on the 4200 block of Feather Avenue after performing a drug raid.

San Diego Police has blocked off Feather Avenue in order for an investigation to take place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

San Diego County Hazmat has been called.