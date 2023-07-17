Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket in San Diego for better pay

They haven't had a new contract in nine years, saying they're underpaid, and in some cases, even when they’re working, they're not paid at all.



"Our last major contract was in 2014, so almost nine years ago. We've have very little modifications since then, so it's now time we get our fair share and the work rules we deserve," said James Bozanich, who has been with the company for 14 years.



One of the major changes he and others are fighting for is boarding pay, saying flight attendants don't get paid until an airplane door is shut.



"So, I want you to think about the last flight you've been on. All those things that have happened where you can't find a place for your bag, seat duplications, they might have to assist a guest with special needs. We're doing all this additional work we're not getting compensated for. This has been like this since the dawn on aviation, and it's now time for a change," said Bozanich.



Flight attendants also want better work rules in terms of hours and layover times. Company-wide, they represent the largest portion of Alaska Airlines, with nearly 7,000 flight attendants. They're picketing now after negotiations between their union and the airline fell apart.



“We got to the financial part at the very end and we were steaming along, it was going great and they basically just bailed on us as far as the compensation part of our package, so of course we're very angry,” said Melanie Buker, vice president of the union's local chapter.