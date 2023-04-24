Alleged victims showed up 'unannounced' at Mikey Williams’ house in Jamul

Records: The purpose of the visit was to do a ‘walkthrough' of the mansion.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 learned more about the shooting at San Ysidro basketball star Mikey Williams' home last month in Jamul.

Dispatch logs from the San Diego Sheriff's Department detailed the incident outside William's home. The agency redacted personal information.

The records said the alleged victims showed up at the home “unannounced” to ask for a “walkthrough” of the mansion.

The call to the Sheriff's Department came one day after the shooting incident at the home on Bratton Valley Road, co-owned by 18-year-old Mikey Williams.

The reporting party told officers that three minors and two adults drove to the home on the evening of March 27.

“He and some friends went to the address unannounced to ask [redacted] for a walkthrough of his mansion when [redacted]’s roommate [redacted] came out and shot at [reporting party]’s rental vehicle,” the dispatch log said.

That vehicle was a 2023 Tesla, which the Sheriff's Department said had been impounded as evidence in the case.

It was hit with gunfire in the rear of the vehicle as it drove away, according to a relative of the driver, who told CBS 8 that the 25-year-old man behind the wheel at the time was an Uber driver.

“I am not aware of any relationship between those individuals and my client,” defense attorney Troy Owens said following Williams’ arraignment on April 20.

Owens said there was no party at the house before the shooting.

Williams pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle. He faces 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

“That is a home that Mr. Williams purchased,” Owens said in response to CBS 8 questions outside court on April 20.

Owens did not respond to messages seeking comment on the release of the dispatch logs.

Property records showed the house was purchased in August 2022 by a minister named Shakir Zaid, age 61, with a post office box address listed in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Zaid signed over co-ownership of the $1.2 million mansion to Mikey Williams via a grant deed with a handwritten note that read, “Gift no consideration.”

According to an online biography that lists him as a Senior Pastor at Rapture International Ministries, the minister grew up in Oakland, California.

Zaid did not respond to messages seeking comments.

Williams remains free on $50,000 bail. He'll be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

