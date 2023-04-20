High school basketball star Michael Williams to appear in court Thursday; faces 5 assault charges

18-year-old Mikey Williams is facing five charges of assault with a deadly weapon

SAN DIEGO — Michael Anthony Williams, the 18-year-old San Ysidro High School basketball star, is appearing in court Thursday for the first time after being arrested last week in Jamul. He is facing five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight last Friday morning.

Williams, born June 26, 2004, was arrested in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road in Jamul, said Lt. Carpenter with San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Carpenter said Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm.

San Diego Sheriff's Department later specified that Williams was involved in an altercation at his home in the 2600 block of Bratton Vallet Road on March 27 just after midnight.

According to San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Jeff Ford, Williams reportedly argued with guests in the house being asked to leave.

"Five people got into a car, and as they drove away, shots were fired. The car was hit, but no one was hurt," Lt. Ford said.

The incident was reported to the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station the next day, March 28.

A warrant was later served on April 13, when the incident occurred when Willaims was arrested don several counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after his release, the Instagram account belonging to basketball star Mikey Williams was deactivated. However, it has since been reactivated. Williams is committed to playing college basketball at the University of Memphis.

Williams was the No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class prospect per the 247Sports Composite when he committed to join the Memphis Tigers next season. He is currently ranked 26 nationally in his class.

The University of Memphis released a statement to CBS 8: "We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information."

Troy P. Olvens, Jr., the attorney retained to represent Williams related to his criminal proceedings sent CBS 8 a statement last Friday stating in part, "I have reviewed information publicized by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, as well as multiple other news outlets.

The information reveals that last Thursday's arrest stems from a March 27, 2023 altercation at a home in Jamul that Mr. Williams maintained as a residence. This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance.

During the aftermath of this disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter. As a result, a search warrant was executed at the home and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system."