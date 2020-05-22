As San Diego County begins to reopen, many people are still scared about going back out to dine or shop

There's no right or wrong way to reintegrate into society, as long as you use precaution and common sense, according to a North County psychotherapist.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas psychotherapist, Dr. Wendy Hill, said it is okay if you are not ready to go back out.

"Don't feel guilty about being conservative. Remember, it's your life that you are saving and also others," said Hill.

On Instagram, people shared their thoughts.

One person wrote, "Sorry, but not gathering with people [un]till a vaccine is created."

Another person wrote, "I'm so ready for this! Can't wait."

In Pacific Beach on Thursday, the first night of reopening, Mavericks looked packed. Many people did not follow social distancing rules.

Hill said if you see red flags like this, use common sense and don't go if your gut tells you "no."

"Some fear is healthy. It tells us to pay attention, [to] do the right thing. Some fear isn't healthy. Be mindful of what you are thinking and what's happening around you," said Hill.