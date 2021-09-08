Authorities identify woman who was fatally injured after fall from limo in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City.

Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.