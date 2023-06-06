Authorities investigating death of motocross rider at 'Slayground' in Ramona

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man requiring CPR, but unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RAMONA, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a motocross rider at a racetrack near Ramona.

Authorities responded to reports of an incident around 2:45 p.m. just off Sutherland Dam Road and State Route 78 near the Ramona area of San Diego County.

Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua told CBS 8 that when 9-1-1 received the call, they immediately began coaching the caller on steps to provide CPR to the injured victim.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man requiring life-saving assistance, but unfortunately, the 29-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Next to the victim was a green motocross bike.

The man's name is not being released at this time, pending notification of the family by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Daniel Vengler said the crash happened after the man attempted to perform a jump off a ramp on his motorbike.

Captain Pascua said first responders worked to resuscitate the victim for 55 minutes.

The 40-acre property where the incident was reported was purchased by 26-year-old motocross legend Axell Hodges.

“SLAYGROUND all originated from Axell Hodges ‘SLAY’ everyday lifestyle while growing up at home in the suburban surf and skate community of Encinitas, California,” according to Monster Energy, an official sponsor of Hodges.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.