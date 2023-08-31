Dozens of auto theft suspects arrested in San Diego County for "Operation Sunrise" sting

CHP reported that in 2022, San Diego County ranked the third highest county in the state for auto theft, and a car is stolen every three minutes statewide.

LA MESA, Calif. — Dozens of car thieves are off the street in San Diego County.

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) sting dubbed "Operation Sunrise" targeted organized car-theft rings this past year, and that resulted in 50 Grand Jury indictments.

Stealing cars is a serious business for criminals.

“Operation Sunrise resulted in 172 stolen vehicles, with an estimated value of $3.3 million,” said Captain Charles Leonard, CHP Task Force Commander.

He says 14 firearms were recovered, including a fully automatic assault rifle, an AK-47, ghost guns, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Leonard says there were 31 suspects arrested, and 17 with arrest warrants remain on the run.

“They look like their next-door neighbor, they look like a school teacher, they look like me,” said Leonard.

The RATT is led by CHP, which is made up of members from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department; the police departments in San Diego, Chula Vista, La Mesa, and National City; California Department of Insurance; California Department of Motor Vehicles; and National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The La Mesa police chief says undercover officers infiltrated organized auto theft rings, posing as buyers in an undisclosed East County storefront to recover the stolen cars.

“A car is a lifeline. Families rely on vehicles to get to work, transport children to school, and go to the store,” said Chief Ray Sweeney, La Mesa Police Department.

Detectives say auto theft is more than a property crime. It comprises dangerous criminals and violent felons who use stolen cars to traffic humans and drugs and attempt murder.

“We have ATM thefts, robberies, street robberies, residential burglaries, commercial burglaries, the list goes on and on,” said Sweeney.

These criminals steal your information from your car and rip you off.

“You'll get text messages, emails, things that are extremely out of the ordinary,” said Chief Roxana Kennedy, Chula Vista Police Department.

As the district attorney’s office reviews the 50 indictments, they see a commonality and warn against becoming a thief's next target.

“Lock your cars. Do not keep your keys in your car, in the glove box, on the driver’s floorboard, or in the console,” said John Philpott, Deputy Chief of the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

As the sun sets on the operation, police say the work to catch the criminals is not finished, and people should not let their guard down.

“These individuals train on how to victimize our community members,” said Kennedy.

If these suspects are convicted, they face 16 months to 17 years in prison.

If you know the fugitives or have information, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can report it anonymously and possibly earn a cash reward.