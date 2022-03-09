Backyard sinkhole forces neighbors in Valencia Park to evacuate their homes

The mudslide was started by a water leak caused the ground and a retaining wall to collapse.

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Valencia Park were forced out of their homes Saturday after a massive sink hole nearly swallowed a home.

It happened just after 11a.m., a total of four homes were evacuated.

“It's like quicksand every step I took the whole house was going under ground," said one neighbor.

A water leak caused the ground and a retaining wall to collapse.

“I heard a big noise, my whole backyard fell down and as I was standing my neighbor said ‘move your house is falling’ and it was like quicksand, every step I took the whole house went under the ground," added the neighbor.

Officials say the area is susceptible to sinkholes.

“This area is proned to this because it is a flood control channel that’s unapproved. So the resident have seen water here before," said Chris Babbler, SD Fire, Battalion Chief.

Crews shut off the flowing water and the gas as a precaution. Engineers with the city arrived shortly after to assess the damage and determine when its safe for neighbors to go back into their homes.

It’s still unclear when officials will give the all clear. Over a dozen people have been evacuated.

Red Cross was called in to help those that have been displaced.