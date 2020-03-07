Balboa Park Museums reopen for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO — Many Balboa Park attractions will open their doors to the public on Friday. While there are a few venues open already, by July 4th there will be 10 organizations reopened to the public.

The park is taking the safety of guests as the top priority. They even put together a video of all the new rules which included, stay home if you are sick, wear a face covering when in areas frequented by others, maintain social distancing and remember to wash your hands.

Peter Comiskey, Executive Director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership told News 8 they are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 numbers in the area. He went on to say the numbers don't look good, but they are "ever hopeful that this can be controlled, and we certainly want to make sure that while people are able to experience the museums in Balboa Park with their masks and with the appropriate distancing." He added, "All the museums care about is the health of their guests and their team members."