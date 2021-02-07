Beach preparations underway for the Fourth of July weekend

Police are reminding everyone to designate a sober driver of their watercraft. They say you can get a DUI on the water just like you can while driving on our roads.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of visitors are expected to fill the beach and boardwalk over this holiday weekend. Preparations are already underway Friday morning as police and lifeguards remind the public to brush up on your beach and pool safety ahead of taking any risks.

San Diego Police told News 8, "We will have police officers on the water. Make sure if you are operating watercraft whether it is a jet ski or a boat that you are not consuming alcohol as well. You can get a DUI out on the water just the same way you can out on our streets. So we want to make sure if you are drinking you make sure you have a designated driver or someone operating that vessel for you."

San Diego Fire-Rescue released a fact sheet of things to remember when getting in the water whether it be in the ocean or in a pool. The first thing should come as no surprise -- learn to swim. If you don't know how, you shouldn't be getting in the water. Beyond that, make sure you're swimming near a lifeguard and check in with them before you get in the water. If you'll be boating over the weekend, make sure everyone on board has a properly fitting life vest and there's a designated driver who won't be consuming alcohol while you're on the boat. They also want to remind visitors and residents that alcohol is not permitted on public beaches.

One thing police are also asking you bring with you to Mission Beach is patience. They say expect long lines and minimal parking. If you have any concerns: police, fire-rescue, and lifeguards will all be on patrol all weekend long.