Beloved Chula Vista athlete & former Little League World Series star passes away

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The community is dealing with the loss of a beloved athlete and former Little League World Series star. Friends family and coaches describe 21-year-old Chula Vista native Micah Pietila-Wiggs as an incredible athlete, but an even better person. So many shocked to hear of a young life taken too soon in a car crash at the U.S Mexico border early Saturday morning.

The Eastlake Titans Football team posted the following message to their Twitter page about Micah's passing:

"It is with deep sadness that we post about the loss of former Titan, Micah Pietila-Wiggs. An individual that shined both on and off the field. You will be forever remembered! We ask that you send your thoughts and prayers to the Pietila-Wiggs family during this difficult time!"

Details on the crash are still being investigated, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

Micah first made headlines when he helped take the Eastlake team to the 2013 Little League World Series. Many could recognize him by his long golden hair that peeked out of his baseball hat. His Little League success was just the beginning.

At Eastlake High, Pietila-Wiggs played four years of varsity baseball as an infielder and outfielder. Former coaches speak of him highly and the baseball coach at Eastlake High School, Dave Gallegos, said "Micah was one of the best kids ever. He is Always happy, always smiling, he was everybody's best friend. There wasn't a kid that didn't like him."

Micah then went to play baseball for one season at the university of New Mexico where his coach there said He always had a smile on his face, upbeat energy, and a huge heart. According to Micah’s grandfather, he had just started at San Diego State University last week planning to major in business.