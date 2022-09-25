New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

A new development with nearly 80 apartments and commercial spaces will be built in place of the bar.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area.

"No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke.

Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week guests will be saying "cheers" for the last time.

"It's a bummer to everyone. For all the locals this has been one of the main sites of bars in Carlsbad for sure," said customer Eric Frizell.

What's replacing the restaurant

A new development called Carlsbad Station will be built in between State and Roosevelt streets where the bar now stands.

The mixed-use project will include shopping, a new restaurant and nearly 80 new apartments with 15 percent being affordable housing units.

"Being forced out due to a redevelopment is always a hard pill to swallow," said Andy Davis, the owner of Mas Fina Cantina.

He said he started as a bar back before becoming the owner nearly 17 years ago.

"More than half my life has been spent here and here at the cantina we have a motto called my other home. It just really feels like your home," he said.

Davis plans to pour the bar's character and sense of home into a new location.

"We are going to redevelop a new property. We are in the mix, the talks of that right now but it's going to be some time and I haven't made an official announcement because there's still a few hoops I got to jump in to get the official yes," he said.

Mas Fina Cantina will be open through this Friday.