SAN DIEGO —

Surfing star Bethany Hamilton is a hero and an inspiration to many – in and out of the water. When Bethany lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack, many though she might never get back on a board. But with hard work, dedication and a passion for the sport, she proved them wrong.

Bethany is now the subject of a new documentary “Unstoppable” that showcases the newest struggles in her life. She attended a special premiere of the film at AMC Fashion Valley 18 in San Diego on Sunday.

"A lot of my life has been sharing my story and this is sharing my story on a way different level - so deep and just raw and real," said Bethany.

Bethany was just 13 years old when she lost her left arm in the attack, but never gave up her dream to continue surfing. Within two years of returning to the sport she loves, Bethany won her first national surfing title. The new film "Unstoppable" is a documentary about her climb to surfing success.

Bethany has also teamed up with a group called Natural High - a local nonprofit that encourages kids to avoid drugs and alcohol and instead focus on something they're passionate about.

Bethany hopes her story inspires a whole new generation of young people.

"I think we live in an age where there’s so much opportunity but there's also a lack of confidence in a lot of very young people," she said. "So, I hope that through this film and sharing my life I’m inspiring these young people to go after their dreams. You can overcome and even when the odds seem completely against you, be willing to try and you never know how you’ll be able to exceed your own expectations."

The showing was followed by a Q-and-A session with producers of the film and Bethany who is now a mother of two.