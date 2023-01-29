Inside look at ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt arrive in San Diego when Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience , a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, debuts for a limited run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wyland Center.

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society commemorating the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery, the highly anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. From the producers of Beyond Van Gogh, which showed at the Fairgrounds a year ago, this multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition takes guests on a time-traveling adventure to Ancient Egypt. Tickets are available at www.beyondkingtut.com.