IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The body of a man thought to have drowned was found Sunday on the beach north of a lifeguard tower in Imperial Beach, sheriff's officials said.

The man's death is not considered suspicious, according to Lt. Ted Greenawald of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the area around 7:20 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive male spotted in the water by joggers near the Imperial Beach Pier.

Sheriff's deputies, paramedics and fire personnel located the man in his late 20s on the beach, still partially in the water near the 700 block of Seacoast Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female companion of the victim was located and interviewed, according to the sheriff's department. They also said alcohol and controlled substances were suspected as contributing factors in the incident.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the man's identity.