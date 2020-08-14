What's old is new again with Boomers becoming Family Fun Center once more

The owners of Family Fun Center, which was most recently Boomers, are taking back the location in San Diego now that Boomers has closed.

SAN DIEGO — Since Boomers has filed for bankruptcy and shut down, it is now being taken over by the original owners, a family that opened the park back in 1974, as the Family Fun Center.

The waterfalls are flowing and the windmill is turning again for the first time since March when Boomers filed for bankruptcy.

"This is the condition that the Boomers corporation left our park in, they totally destroyed it when they left," said owner Scott Huish.

Twin brothers John and Jim Huish opened the Family Fun Center in the 1970s before selling it to the Boomers corporation.

"Our family is just starting to bring it back to life," said Huish.

Now John's sons, Scott and Shane Huish, will take over the business in San Diego and reopen the Clairemont location soon for families to enjoy as a Family Fun Park again.

"Our family still owned the land that the parks are on so as part of the bankruptcy settlement, the parks came back to our family and we're back restoring it and looking forward to getting it back open again," said owner Shane Huish.

They have invested millions of dollars to fix up the facility and make it better than ever before.

Due to the pandemic, the outside activities will open first like go-karts, bumper boats, Bullwinkle's Pizza and the two miniature golf courses.

The brothers have been working on renovations for the past two months and are excited to welcome everyone back like the good ol' days, but upgraded.

"We hope to keep building the park and turn it into a state-of-the-art family fun center," said Shane.

There is no official opening date yet, but the Huishes say it will open sometime in early Fall.