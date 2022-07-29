City and State leaders announce $21 million for Botanical Building Renovation Project

The Botanical Building was built in 1915 as part of the Panama-California Exposition and is one of only four structures that were designed to remain permanent.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city leaders gave an update on the progress of the Botanical Building Renovation Project underway in Balboa Park. The Botanical Building is one of many attractions in the park getting a facelift. City and State leaders announced $21 million in funding that is earmarked for the renovations.

Mayor Todd Gloria said, “The botanical building improvement project aims to restore this magnificent building to its original 1915 condition as much as possible.”

The mayor along with Senate President Pro-Tem Toni Atkins planted a Lady Palm sapling that was found growing in the exposed soil during construction. That palm along with hundreds of other rare tropical and indigenous plants from the Botanical Building will be housed in an offsite location while the renovations are ongoing.

The Botanical Building was built in 1915 as part of the Panama-California Exposition and is one of only four structures that were designed to remain as permanent features in the park. It is considered one of the largest wood lath structures in the world. The building was designed to showcase the importance of horticulture and is home to hundreds of plants including rare, tropical and indigenous fauna.

The building has been closed to the public since January while construction has been underway. According to the city, the renovation process is intricate and comprehensive. It includes building restoration, structural improvements, planter upgrades as well as reconstruction of the historic window arches.

If construction stays on schedule, it is scheduled to be finished in December 2023.