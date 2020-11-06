x
California Assembly backs repealing affirmative action ban

Worldwide protests over racial injustice prompted by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have given supporters a boost to their quest to repeal the ban.
Credit: AP
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, rests her head on her hands as she listens to lawmakers discuss her measure to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to let voters decide if the state should overturn its ban on affirmative action programs, during the Assembly session at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. California has banned affirmative action-type programs since 1996 when 55% of voters agreed to amend the state’s Constitution to ban “preferential treatment” based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin..(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California lawmakers have backed a plan to let voters decide if the state should overturn its ban on affirmative action programs. 

California has not allowed its public universities or government agencies to consider race in their hiring and admissions decisions since 1996. That's when 55% of California voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution outlawing preferential treatment based on race. 

Wednesday, the California Assembly approved a proposal to repeal that ban if eventually approved by voters. 

Worldwide protests over racial injustice prompted by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have given supporters a boost to their quest to repeal the ban. 

