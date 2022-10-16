Installation begins on broadband network to deliver internet to undeserved communities

A 10,000-mile broadband network would deliver high-speed internet service to all Californians. The new project could help underserved communities in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — More than 10,000 miles of fiber optic cable will be used to deliver internet connectivity throughout the state.

Construction began near Poway, where state and county officials gathered for the first segment of a $3.6 billion statewide project that Governor Gavin Newsom signed last year, known as the "Middle mile" Broadband Network.

"It's essentially this large pipeline, so then infrastructure providers like COX can connect that pipeline to the last mile, which is our residents and businesses, so being able to close that funding will also help close that digital divide," said Chanelle Hawkins, who is with COX cable.

According to recent reports, close to 200,000 San Diego homes don't have high-speed, reliable internet access.

San Diego's low-income urban neighborhoods have long dealt with an uneven distribution and access to the internet, known as the digital divide.

In San Ysidro, nearly 17% of homes do not have fixed internet, and about 16% of homes in City Heights face the same issue.

Teresa Valenzuela, who lives in that area and has seen the problems firsthand, "I see how the lack of access affects their lives. I'm talking about not being able to access critical services and, for example, not being able to apply for Social Security cards online. A driver's license or even to apply for a job," she said.

Families will still need to wait for the network to be complete to access the internet and reduced-cost or free broadband internet services for eligible people.

"For those that do have access to broadband speeds, which is what most people in the county do. There's also the affordable connectivity program from the federal government. You can get a $30 subsidy; at Cox, you'll get 100 megabytes of speed which is plenty fast and essentially free, as long as that program is still funded," said Hawkins.

Only 28% of those who qualify for the federal program are signed up.

For those looking to check if you are eligible, you can visit the link.