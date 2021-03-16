2 killed in huge fireworks explosion that shook Ontario, CA neighborhood

City of Ontario officials said it was believed there was a large cache of fireworks being stored at the home.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Fire crews responded to an Ontario neighborhood Tuesday after a massive explosion caused by a large cache of fireworks killed two people and rattled nearby homes.

According to the Ontario Fire Department, multiple units were on the scene of a reported explosion in the area of San Antonio and Maple Avenue.

Dan Bell with the City of Ontario said it was believed there was a large cache of fireworks being stored at the home.

Ontario Chief Gayk was on the scene and confirmed that a cache of professional-grade fireworks exploded. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused them to explode.

#BREAKING: Two people were killed in the explosion in Ontario.



Full story here: https://t.co/xP0uKaQXYr https://t.co/kN6IGZ6p3Y — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 16, 2021

It was reported that multiple peripheral buildings were involved in the blast.

One CBSLA employee who lives nearby reported that his entire house shook and that there was smoke in the air from it.

A Twitter user posted a video of the explosion saying, “Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood.”