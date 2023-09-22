California legislature passes bill that prevents counties from taking foster children benefits

Assembly Bill 1512 was passed by the State Legislature and was sent to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for signature on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new California bill that will protect the social security benefits of foster children is one signature away from becoming law.

Assembly Bill 1512, introduced by State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, was passed by the State Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature on Thursday.

Once the bill is signed into law, county agencies will be prohibited from using a foster child's state or federal benefits to pay for their care. It will also require that agencies notify the child or their guardian of the benefit payments.

Since 2015, San Diego County has taken more than $3 million in social security or disability payments from foster children without their knowledge or consent and deposited it into county bank accounts.

Public documents obtained by CBS 8 show that San Diego County has collected $3,214,968 in retirement benefits, disability payouts, or Social Security survivor benefits from 310 foster youth in the past eight years.

Signing foster children up for disability benefits and survivor benefits if their parent has died without informing the child is the standard operating procedure at Child Welfare agencies in San Diego and throughout the country, says Washington D.C-based attorney Amy Harfeld, who works for the University of San Diego's Children's Advocacy Institute.

Harfeld told CBS 8 that over the years states across the country have taken an estimated $250 million in benefits from foster children before depositing them into municipal accounts.

In recent years, the Children's Advocacy Institute has made some headway in getting laws changed to prevent agencies from keeping foster children's benefits.

California joins states such as Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, and Nebraska, which have outlawed the practice.

In May, CBS 8 spoke with San Diego County officials who said they have taken proactive steps in addressing the payments.

"If the County is the representative payee, the benefits still go into the child’s reserve account under the county’s main account to accrue interest," a county spokesperson told CBS 8 in May.

The spokesperson, however, said the county is waiting for guidance from the state in regard to benefits that were intercepted prior to the policy change.

Said the spokesperson, "For Survivor’s Benefits obtained prior to March 2022, the process has yet to be changed pending clarification from the State."