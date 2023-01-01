New California laws going in to effect in 2023

As we head into the new year, CHP wants everyone to know about new safety laws that were passed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

SAN DIEGO — As we head into the new year, California Highway Patrol wants everyone to know about new safety laws that were passed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Starting January 1, 2023, many new laws will take effect in California. California Highway Patrol's Brian Pennings explained eight of the new laws to CBS 8.

1: CHP says people will be allowed to jaywalk. Officers will no longer be able to give out tickets to people crossing roads outside of a crosswalk unless they are in immediate danger of a crash.

2: To reduce catalytic converter theft, a new law will specifically list who can sell catalytic converters to recyclers and require recyclers to keep documentation of the year, make, model and vehicle title from where the catalytic converter was removed

3: Drivers speeding more than 100 miles per hour can now be charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence if someone dies due to the driver's actions

4: A new law allows CHP to send out a "Yellow Alert" when a fatal hit and run crash occurs in order to help solve hit and run cases

5: Parking lots and off street parking facilities will be included as locations where it will be a crime for drivers to have a speeding contest

6: A law to increase protections bicyclists on the roads; requiring drivers to move over and slow down if the are passing a bike lane. The same law permits class 3 E-bikes to use approved bike lanes

7: A statewide safety and training program for electric bikes will launch on CHP's website in 2023

8: CHP will be able to release a new “Feather Alert” when an indigenous person has been kidnapped or reported missing

To learn more details about the new laws taking effect, check CHP's website by clicking here.