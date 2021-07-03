Preps underway for California theme parks and ballparks to reopen

Newly released guidelines show once in the red tier, Legoland, SeaWorld, Disneyland and Petco Park could open, but there are a few catches including limited capacity

SAN DIEGO — Ready for the rides, diehard Disney fans are pumped the state announced Disneyland and California Adventure could reopen starting April 1st.

"We've been waiting so long like a year, so we are excited,” said Disney fan Camille Niaa.

But big changes are to come for the small world after all including California residents only to pre-book tickets online at just 15-percent capacity

"Excited yes, but not so excited it's all going back to normal overnight,” said Mice Chat blogger Dusty Sage.

There will be no indoor dining and limits on indoor rides.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock stated, “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can't wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon."

SeaWorld has been open but only as a Zoo with no clear date available online for when its rides and rollercoasters will be open to the public.

Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks says COVID-19 protocols will set indoor limits, require mask-wearing, social distancing, and they'll have 250 hand sanitizing stations.

A change of tune with live music events outdoors is coming soon. Batter up for baseball as fans will finally be allowed to attend games at Petco Park. April 1 is just in time for the Padres opening day. But stadium seating is only at 20 percent capacity. Peanuts and cracker jacks can only be sold at your seat and not at concession stands.

The Padres organization stated, “We have been diligently preparing to ensure that Petco Park is one of the safest places to be in San Diego this season.”

Local leaders say San Diego County is on track to leave the most restrictive purple tier for the Red by next month, which includes weekly employee testing.

"The presence of the vaccine is what's going to allow us to get out of this,” San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

The reopening will be bringing back our amusement and getting San Diegans back to work.