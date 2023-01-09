Security camera captures man base jumping in East Village

The man was seen drifting through the air and between buildings on 15th and K streets in Downtown San Diego.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A home security camera captured the moment a man is seen floating off of a building and gliding through the air before landing on a busy street in East Village.

The incident happened earlier this week. The man was seen drifting through the air between buildings on 15th and K streets downtown.

Moments later, cars are seen driving past the direction the man landed.

“That’s insane to me. Sacrificing 30 seconds of fame or whatever to put on social media it’s crazy to me," said resident, Gabino Soto.

The video was captured by George Salazar. He didn’t want to go on camera but tells CBS 8 he was looking out the window when he saw someone frantically stuffing an orange parachute into a backpack. He quickly grabbed his phone and started recording.

Soon after, and to his surprise, he realized the motion detection on his security camera caught the parachute flying past his window.

"I don’t know how people can just gamble their lives for just enjoyment like that," added Soto.

It's not the first time San Diego has seen base jumpers. Last year, a 48-year-old man from Cardiff died when he tried to base jump from a 23-story apartment building in University City.

At the time, San Diego Police said stunts like this are common.

“Sometimes you’ll see them out on the cliffs, sometimes they’ll be off other buildings or bridges here in San Diego. The police department isn’t always notified when there is a successful jump. Obviously, we’re called when things don’t go as planned," said Captain, Scott Wahl, San Diego Police Department.

In 2018, another man jumped from a crane on 15th and J streets in East Village. After making a safe landing, he was taken into custody by police.

Base jumping videos are very popular on YouTube and social media, with adrenaline seekers looking for that rush, and clicks.

Law enforcement cautions base jumpers and anyone thinking of trying stunts to consider the risks involved to prevent a tragedy.