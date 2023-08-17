Camp Pendleton marine charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

A marine that has been charged with sexual assault of a minor appeared in court on Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — A Marine has been charged with allegations of sexual assault of a minor related to a missing 14-year-old girl that was found at Camp Pendleton on June 28.

The command has scheduled a preliminary hearing for August 17 to review all of the charges and evidence to decide if the case should be tried by court-martial, Captain Charles Palmer said in a release.

The Marine has also been charged with violating liberty restriction from a prior, unrelated case.

The girl is now home with her family in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The girl's grandmother told law enforcement she had run away from home on June 13 but she said the girl normally returned home shortly afterwards.

The teenager had been missing for more than two weeks when she was located inside a barracks on June 28.

The girl's aunt spoke out on social media previously, saying her teenage niece was sold to a soldier for sex. The family followed up with a public plea for answers and transparency.

"She was raped by a Marine at Camp Pendleton. His identity is still unknown," Casaundra Perez said during a news conference aimed at getting more information released to the public.

According to Military.com, the marine and the girl claimed to investigators they met on the dating app Tinder. They said the girl used a fake name while claiming to be 22 years old.

Military.com reported that the marine admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.

The marine in question has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a minor and two charges of violating liberty restrictions.