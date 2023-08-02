Caught on Camera: Car ripped into pieces after colliding with a truck in Santee

The impact from the crash was so severe, the front half of one car was destroyed and the motor ended up on the street.

SANTEE, Calif. — One driver was airlifted to the hospital, and another rushed to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Santee early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Prospect and Magnolia just after 6:00 a.m.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the accident, showing the moment the pick-up truck and car collided.

San Diego Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the crash. The intersection remained shut down as of 11:00 a.m.

According to preliminary information from authorities, it appears the driver of the car ran a red light, and the truck plowed into him, spinning his vehicle around. The car was destroyed. The motor ended up on the street.

Santee firefighters rescued the driver of the car, carefully removing him from the vehicle and putting him on a stretcher. He was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.