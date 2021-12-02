Carlsbad's 'Bitchin' Sauce' couple now has a record label

From vegan spread to musical notes?

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s a San Diego sauce that has lots of people turning their heads in the supermarket – Bitchin’ Sauce is a creamy, vegan spread primarily made of almonds. Ten years ago, Carlsbad couple Luke and Starr Edwards opened up shop in North County and they haven’t looked back since.

“Bitchin’ Sauce began in San Diego’s farmers markets,” says Starr. “Our HQ is in Carlsbad and we just kind of started growing from there, branching out. Now we’re nationwide.”

But in the last 10 years, the ambitious couple have been began branching out of the sauce business and into the music industry. Luke Edwards, better known as LA Edwards, is a touring musician and more recently the founder of Bitchin’ Music Group. Him and his band released a single: "Trouble," which was picked-up on the CW show, "Walker," a reboot of "Walker Texas Ranger."

“I met the writer of the theme song for the original Chuck Norris version,” says Luke. “He told this story of how he wrote the song not thinking it was going to go to Walker. 30 years later, he sent his kids to college and bought his three houses.”

The couple also uses their YouTube channel to interview musicians like G. Love, Shakey Graves and Lillie Mae.

Though they’re branching out with acts from around the country - the Bitchin’ Company is staying right here in San Diego.