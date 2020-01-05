Carlsbad parks, trails, beach and golf course to open

The City of Carlsbad’s North Beach will only open in unison with the State Parks opening of its beaches within the city limits.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad City Council on Friday approved to open its city's beaches at the earliest on Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m., in coordination with State Parks.

The City of Carlsbad’s North Beach will only open in unison with the State Parks opening of its beaches within the city limits. Once both segments of beach are reopened, the modified operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What will be allowed?

Walking, running, swimming, kayaking, surfing, bodyboarding, body surfing, paddle boarding, snorkeling and scuba diving from the shore

Paddleboarding and kayaking at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon entrances

Fishing only allowed from a kayak or boat due to county health order

What will not allowed?

Stopping, sitting or lying down on the beach (sand)

Gatherings of any kind, games or sports

Volleyball, football, frisbee, soccer, yoga, calisthenics or similar activities where you stay in one place

Carlsbad parks will also reopen to limited use on Monday at 2 p.m. The modified operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What will be allowed?

“Passive use” only, such as walking, jogging, sitting on the grass.

No active use, such as sports games. This is stricter than the county health order, which allows sports activities among people who live together.

All community centers, aquatic centers, athletic fields, sports courts, playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks and similar areas will remain closed for now.

Number of parking lot spaces will be reduced by at least 50%, as required by the County of San Diego health order.

What parks will reopen on May 4?

The following parks fall under these rules:

Alga Norte Community Park

Cadencia Park

Cannon Park

Hidden Canyon Community Park

Hosp Grove Park

Laguna Riviera Park

Maxton Brown Park

Pine Avenue Community Park

Stagecoach Community Park

Aviara Community Park

Calavera Hills Community Park

Frazee/Tamarack Upper Picnic Areas

Holiday Park

La Costa Canyon Park

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park

Magee Park

Poinsettia Community Park

Chase Field, Zone 5 park (a sports field) and school sites managed by the City of Carlsbad will remain closed.

Carlsbad city-owned trails will also reopen on Monday, May 4 at 2 p.m. Modified hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Batiquitos Lagoon Trail is not owned or managed by the city and is currently closed. For information visit the Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation website.

Crossings at Carlsbad Golf Course: Open Saturday, May 2, at 8 a.m.

The city-owned golf course will open according to the limitations and requirements of the county public health order, including:

No golf carts (unless needed to meet ADA requirements)

No congregating

No sit-down food service

All employees and patrols to undergo temperature screening

All parks, trails, beaches and golf courses in Carlsbad must adhere to county and state public health orders, including new face covering rules.