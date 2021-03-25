Carlsbad police investigate fight that left transgender man injured as possible hate crime

A GoFundMe created by friends of the person injured in the fight identifies him as Shane Devereaux noting he is a transgender man who served in the military.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police are investigating a fight that occurred Saturday night calling the incident a “possible hate crime,” according to information provided by Carlsbad Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Lehan on Thursday. A GoFundMe page created by friends of the person injured in the fight identifies him as Shane Devereaux noting he is a transgender man who served in the military.

Police said they received a call just before midnight Saturday reporting a fight in the 300 block of Carlsbad Village Drive. Per their initial investigation officers found that four people had been involved in what they called “mutual combat” and two of the individuals were at the scene when they arrived.

Witnesses reported to officers that two males and the victim had been engaged in an argument involving “name-calling” while leaving a bar. The GoFundMe for Devereaux states the bar where the incident occurred was Coyote Bar and Grill.

The fundraising page for the victim indicates that he was at the bar having drinks with his girlfriend when three men approached them and decided to have drinks with the couple.

“They were casually talking and have a great a conversation [sic],” the page reads in part. “As the night progressed the three men found out Shane [Devereaux] was a transgender male.”

According to the GoFundMe, the men then approached Devereaux and his girlfriend as they left the bar and “assaulted him for being who he is” in the parking lot.

According to police, one of the males walked up and pushed the victim causing him to fall back and his head hit the ground. Medics were called to the scene but the victim declined to be transported to a local hospital and chose to walk home instead, Lt. Lehan said.

Police opened a case into the matter and interviewed witnesses, according to the department.

Devereaux suffered a broken back and fractured skull and was hospitalized, according to statements on the GoFundMe page; police did not confirm any details on the victim’s injuries or condition. It was unclear when or how the victim arrived at the hospital to be treated.

On Monday, the victim’s girlfriend contacted the police department and provided additional information that led detectives to investigate the incident as a “possible hate crime,” Lt. Lehan said adding that police have received conflicting information about what occurred.

“We are working hard to sort the information and find the facts,” Lehan said in an email to News 8. “We take allegations like these very seriously in Carlsbad. The investigation is active and ongoing, once completed it will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to evaluate for the most appropriate charges.”

Police believe alcohol played a role in the incident.