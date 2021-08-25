Chula Vista teacher saves choking student by performing Heimlich maneuver

Bobbi Acosta, a trained lifeguard and teacher for many years, knew to wrap her arms around the freshman student and begin the maneuver when he was choking.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After 15 years as a physical education teacher at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista, Bobbi Acosta said instinct and proper training came into play to save 13-year-old Jareth Fernandez's life.

"Basically I just put my arms like this, and pushed up," said Acosta demonstrating the maneuver that saved the freshman from choking.

"'You're having a hard time breathing?' He nodded and said 'yes,'" said Acosta.

"I took the cap off and went like this," Fernandez said he was getting a drink of water after PE class when he realized he had swallowed a piece of plastic.

"When it was in my throat, I realized it was already too late," said Fernandez.

Within seconds, he could not get any breath in. That's when he went to look for Acosta. Luckily, she knew exactly what to do.

"The way he nudged me on the back, he's never done that. I knew he was struggling," said Acosta.

Acosta, a trained lifeguard and teacher for many years, knew to wrap her arms around Fernandez and begin the Heimlich maneuver.

And what could've been a bad day for Fernandez was just a lesson learned thanks to the quick thinking of Acosta who everyone is calling a hero.