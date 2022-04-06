Catholic mass in San Diego brings 26 different cultures together

The mass was conducted by Cardinal Designate Robert McElroy, his first mass appearance since the announcement of his new role in the universal church.

SAN DIEGO — Cardinal Designate Robert McElroy held his first mass since being chosen as cardinal by Pope Francis. It was a multicultural event that included people from 26 different countries.

People gathered inside the gymnasium of Cathedral Catholic High Schools to celebrate unity and diversity.

A mass where the Catholic diocese of San Diego as well as churchgoers gathered together to honor immigrants all over the world with catholic unity.

“The San Diego African community is tiny, but we are still happy and proud to be here showing representation,” said Vivian Jones, who was wearing ethnic African attire.

People from Samoa, Portugal, Ukraine, Mexico and a dozen other countries showed off their culture.

“It’s amazing to see the event grow throughout the years, this is our fifth one and it just gets bigger and bigger,” said Michael Pham, who is part of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

While the event was already a prideful moment for those in attendance, having Cardinal designate Robert McElroy conduct the mass, added to the event.

Especially because McElroy says Pope Francis selected him because of San Diego's border community.

Adding that part of his role will be to help refugees in crisis.

“I have been pretty vocal about inclusivity, especially immigration and refugee issues,” said McElroy.

The celebration also paid respect to Ukraine, parishioners were praying for those who have lost loved ones because of the Russian invasion.

“This celebration for the feast of Pentecost, it's a wonderful moment for our church and our two counties coming together,” said McElroy.

For San Diego Catholic leaders and churchgoers the event served as a reminder that the Catholic church would not be a religion practiced worldwide, if it weren't for the people who come from different parts of the world and value it.