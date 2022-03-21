Interactive gas map can save you big bucks on your next fill-up

The GasBuddy interactive gas map makes it easier to find cheaper prices in your neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — CBS 8’s GasBuddy interactive gas map makes it easier to find cheaper prices in your neighborhood and it also shows that doing a few minutes of comparison shopping can save you anywhere from $7 to $10 per fill-up!

How to use the GasBuddy map

Provided by GasBuddy, CBS 8 is able to share this map for San Diegans to located the cheapest gas in their area.

Using your mouse, click on the map and then drag it to the part of the county where you’re looking to get gas. You can also click on the “+” sign to zoom in on a particular area.

Next, click on a price and the gas station's name and address will pop up. We clicked on a Phillips 66 on Poway Road and saw the price was $5.59. Just down the street, the 7-Eleven is $5.83, 24 cents a gallon more.

In Chula Vista, you could save a lot of money by just crossing the street! San Diego Gasoline on Broadway is $5.57 a gallon. The Shell right across the street is $5.99.

In El Cajon, the Chevron on Mollison is $6.09, but just on the other side of I-8, two stations are $5.59, which is worth the drive.

Monday’s Lowest Prices

Unfortunately, prices are constantly changing so even now these may be slightly off, but check out some of the best deals we found Monday afternoon:

Noil in Otay Mesa: $5.39

Sinclair in Scripps Ranch: $5.47

Town Center Gas in Tierrasanta: $5.49

Speedy mart in El Cajon: $5.55

All Costco Warehouses also came in on the lower side.

Monday’s Highest Prices

Chevron on Palm (near I-805): $6.39

Shell on Dove Canyon in Rancho Bernardo: $6.42

Sunoco in Rancho Santa Fe: $6.60

Mobil in Oceanside: $6.69

No Relief Soon

Oil experts predict that things are not going to improve anytime soon because spring break is just around the corner and many families are planning driving trips, which means demand, even at these higher prices, will stay strong.