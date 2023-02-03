Black women who are changing the face of TV weather | CBS 8's Chief Meteorologist Karlene Chavis featured in Washington Post

CBS 8'S Chavis shared her experience as a Black woman leading in a field long dominated by white men.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8's Chief Meteorologist Karlene Chavis is known for her love of weather, science, fun and San Diego. But for this Scottsdale, Arizona native - the rise to the top spot in the weather department didn't come easily.

Karlene has a bachelor's degree from The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University. Chavis has earned a master’s degree in Geological Sciences from Mississippi State University. She's worked in newsrooms across the country from Palm Springs, Miami and now San Diego, California. Despite Chavis' impressive resume and meteorological skills, she had to fight to climb the ladder and "claim the top meteorology role."

The Washington Post article states, "For decades, broadcast meteorology has been dominated by White men — leaving out women, and particularly women of color. Of the hundreds of chief meteorologists at news stations across the country, few are Black women." Read the complete article here.

CBS 8's Keristen Holmes sat down with Karlene to take a behind-the-scenes look at Chavis' Washington Post story and experience being the first Black Chief Meteorologist in San Diego.

WATCH: Black women who are changing the face of TV weather | Full interview with Karlene Chavis