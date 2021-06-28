Chabad House at San Diego State University targeted again

Two young women were caught on surveillance video destroying a banner and trying to bring down the menorah, a Jewish symbol, just outside of the House.

SAN DIEGO — For the second time since April, the Chabad House at San Diego State University has been the target of antisemitism and vandalism.

This time two young women were caught on surveillance video destroying a banner and trying to bring down the menorah, a Jewish symbol, just outside of the House.

The Rabbi says this was a cowardly act and after the Chabad House was recently burglarized, he hopes that someone can help identify the vandals so they can be held accountable.

“It’s just very, very upsetting. It’s frustrating,” said Chalom Boudjnah, SDSU Chabad House Rabbi.

Early Friday morning, two young women appear on security camera footage trying to destroy items belonging to the Chabad House at San Diego State University.

“They just came by the Chabad House and started tearing out the banner behind us. They went from one side, grabbed a piece of it, went to the other side and started tearing the banner. If that wasn’t enough, they decided to go and destroy part of the menorah,” Boudjnah said.

In late April, sentimental pictures were stolen from the Chabad House and one of the suspected thieves bragged about it online, even after apologizing and returning the items. No arrests were made at the request of the Rabbi. San Diego’s Anti-Defamation League says California ranks 3rd highest in the nation for anti-semetic incidents.

“We’ve had across the street, right behind us, the dorms were tagged with swastikas, we’ve had an online comment of hate on Instagram, saying the world doesn’t need the Jews. It’s been going on and were very, very disappointed and very hurt by it,” said Boudjnah.

The Rabbi says on Sunday night, they planned to hold a discussion with the University and Jewish students. SDSU also created a task force back in March to help combat antisemitism.

The University also released a statement about Friday’s incident, saying in part:

“To members of our Jewish community: Our campus community stands with you and is in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community.” - SDSU President Adela de la Torre

"If they were trying to bring us down, it’s the opposite that happens. There’s nothing stronger than a community coming together,” Boudjnah said.

Students have also started a GoFundMe campaign to replace the menorah and banner.