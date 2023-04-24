Chicano Park Day returned to San Diego for its 53rd celebration

Thousands of families made it to Chicano Park after a two-year hiatus.

SAN DIEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Chicano Park Day returned for its 53rd celebration.

For many people, it's not a celebration; it's to commemorate the founding day of the park.

On April 22, 1970, the Logan Heights community and Chicano groups fought for this park after stopping the erosion of their neighborhood and cultural history.

Back then, the community had been promised a park, but leaders had plans to build a highway patrol station.

Chicano Park Day respects the protests that led to the park's creation.

“The neighborhood was destroyed between 1960 to 1972. So the community organized, and they took over this place, and it became Chicano Park,” said Alberto Pulido, an ethics study professor at the University of San Diego.

The event crowded the streets with thousands of spectators and businesses selling authentic Mexican attire and food.

There was also an appreciation for the murals that attracted many to Chicano Park.

A massive lowriding presence was also included at the event, showing how important the art of classic vehicles is in the neighborhood and Chicano families.

“It's in our art, it's in our language, it's in our music, it's in our lowrider community, and that’s who we are,” said Pulido.

Every group, business, and visitor hopes to keep the park's history alive.