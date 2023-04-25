San Diego's Chicken Pie Shop to remodel for its 85th anniversary

Anytime you walk in San Diego’s Chicken Pie Shop on El Cajon Blvd, you’ll receive a warm welcome.

SAN DIEGO — Anytime you walk in San Diego’s Chicken Pie Shop on El Cajon Blvd, you’ll receive a warm welcome.

"Hey honey, what are you going to have today?" asks Shalia Costello who has worked there since she was 18 years old.

Earl and Dolores, who have been married for 47 years, always sit at the same table at the same time of day.

"They are open 6 days a week and we are here 6 days a week," said Earl. "If they were open on Monday, we would be here Monday. They make you feel at home."

The family-owned restaurant is home to chicken pies, fruit pies, coleslaw, rolls, and even more comfort food-all of that plus 700 pies are made from scratch each day.

The Chicken Pie Shop will be recognizing its 85th anniversary on May 11th and to celebrate, they are remodeling the exterior of the building.

"To match more of the exterior and give us a fresh look for our 85th and it goes back to our original location look with a red sign and a new look with fresh white paint," said Lisa Townsend, General Manager of San Diego Chicken Pie Shop.

They will not be shutting their doors during the remodel and loyal customers are excited about it.

Ellen Pike has been going there since the 70s. She is celebrating her birthday with a giant cinnamon roll cake.

"Do I want to say how old I am turning? No," Pike laughs.

Robert Ricasa says before he gets triple bypass surgery, he asked his fiancé if he could come to his favorite restaurant.

"This place will always bring a warm feeling in our hearts. I get emotional because there are no guarantees for tomorrow. I asked her to make sure she brings me here and I visited Disneyland and San Diego Chicken Pie Shop," Ricasa cries.

The home of comfort food will soon have a new look and once completed, the staff says they plan to have a celebration to thank their customers.

"We encourage everyone in San Diego to come here," cries Ricasa.