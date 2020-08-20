$25 million childcare provider grant approved for San Diego County providers

The money will be distributed with the help of community partners including the YMCA, the San Diego Foundation and Child Development Associates.

SAN DIEGO — More funding will soon be available for childcare providers in San Diego County after a $25 million grant was approved.

The money came in via the Federal CARES Act. The money will be distributed with the help of community partners including the YMCA, the San Diego Foundation and Child Development Associates.

The amount each childcare provider will receive is determined by the size of the provider. Large providers are considered those who care for a maximum of 14 children are eligible to receive up to $3,500. Small providers are those with a max allotment of 8 children are eligible for $2750.

Non-government contracted but licensed providers could get $175 per child.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says it is important for parents that are working during the pandemic to know they have a safe and operable place to care for their children.

The San Diego Foundation is committing an additional $10 million to the grant which will be paid out over the next five years with one million guaranteed to go out this year.

Interested in applying for some of the money? Applications will start on August 24.