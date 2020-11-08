Families await rental assistance from City of San Diego

The Chicano Federation is thankful for the city's help but not everyone qualifies

SAN DIEGO — During the pandemic, many are struggling. Friday was the deadline to apply for the City of San Diego's Rental Assistance Program and now families are anxiously waiting to see if they will be approved.

Nancy Maldanado is the President of the San Diego Chicano Federation.

“We work with community-based organizations and help community members who have questions about the program and help with applications [for] much-needed service,” Maldonado told News 8.

Paying rent has been a major issue for many community members in the South Bay and throughout San Diego County. They’re now hoping a rental help program through the city will alleviate some of that pressure.

The San Diego City Council approved $15 million in federal Cares money to help San Diego residents pay their rent. Up to $4,000 will be paid to landlords to help pay past or future rent.

“We immediately started getting so many calls from community members wanting to apply and the majority didn’t qualify,” said Maldonado.

Cristina Lopez’s husband works in the restaurant industry and she said his hours have been cut. She is hopeful this new program will give them the relief they need.

The mother of four knows it’s a lottery system but believes they qualify.

Still, like for many other families, the future remains uncertain.

Applications for the program were accepted from July 20 through Aug. 7.

To be eligible for the program, households had to meet the following criteria: