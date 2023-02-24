Children attacked by family's dog while sleeping in El Cajon home

Two children, ages 1 and 6, were attacked by their family's American Pit Bull Terrier while lying in bed.

EL CAJON, Calif. — An American Pit Bull Terrier is serving a "bite quarantine" after attacking two young children in El Cajon Friday morning while lying in bed.

El Cajon Police Department received a report around 8 a.m. of two children attacked by a dog in the 1300 block of Kristie Lane in El Cajon.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement was dispatched to the scene and found two children, ages 1 and 6, suffering from an American Pit Bull Terrier bite.

"The mother of the children was home, stating her 1-year-old and 6-year-old children were in bed with the resident dog when the dog, for unknown reasons, bit the children," San Diego Humane Society told CBS 8.

The two children were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their condition was unknown at the time of this report.

"Our Humane Officers have taken the female American Pit Bull Terrier dog to our El Cajon Campus, where she will serve a bite quarantine pending the investigation," San Diego Humane Society said.

Dogs must be quarantined for at least ten days after biting a person in California.

"This mandatory quarantine process is to ensure the dog does not have rabies," according to Shouse Injury Law Group.

If the dog is rabid, the animal will be euthanized.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were unknown.