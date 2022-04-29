CHP investigating shooting on I-8 as a possible road rage incident

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on I-8 westbound near Mission Center Road.

SAN DIEGO — WATCH: Viewer submitted video shows victim seeking assistance inside Mission Valley Target (Arturo Gonzalez).

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an apparent road rage shooting that happened around 3:02 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 8, east of Mission Center Road. The victim was shot multiple times and drove to Target in Mission Valley after the shooting and waited inside the store for medical assistance, according to CHP.

The victim was shot in the lower body and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

CHP said a dark colored Volkswagen Beatle with California plates pulled up next to the victim's Jeep Wrangler firing multiple shots, striking the victim.

The suspects fled in the opposite direction immediately following the shooting.

The Target at Westfield Mission Valley has an alternate entrance while CHP investigates, customers are asked to avoid the main entrance of the store.