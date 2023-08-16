Chula Vista Fire Department launches program to prevent crib injuries and window falls

Rady Children’s Hospital said last year, they treated 79 children who fell through a window and nationwide 3,500 children died from sleep-related injuries.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Fire Department is launching a new program to keep kids safe.

The Kiwanis Club awarded Rady Children’s Hospital a $16,000 grant to provide training and equipment to prevent crib injuries and window falls.

Prevention is key to saving lives.

Rady Children’s Hospital launched a Safe Kids pilot program with CVFD, including water, crib, and window safety.

They’ve trained 200 staff on spotting unsafe sleep and opening windows in homes where children age four and younger live.

"It's a tough conversation; nobody wants to hear that they don’t have a safe home for their children; the reality is, as a parent myself, you don’t keep track of the latest safety innovations that have taken place," said Fire Chief Harry Muns, Chula Vista Fire Department.

“The windows are wide open, and there is a dresser or bed in front of it. You will want to fix that as soon as possible, at least drop the window down and come back and get locks if there is no crib, or if they see a bunch of kids in one bed and there is an infant, you will want to talk to them, they will bring you a resource, a crib so the baby can sleep by themselves,” said Lorrie Lynn, Injury Prevention Manager, Rady Children’s Hospital.

Parents can also ensure their infant is put down on their back to prevent child suffocation.

The program also includes water safety. Firefighters are equipped with flotation vests, books, and literature to educate families on preventing drownings.

For more information on how to prevent a child's injury, click here.