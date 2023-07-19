Baby rushed to hospital after falling from Mission Valley apartment complex window

A baby that fell from a Mission Valley apartment complex window was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN DIEGO — A baby was rushed to an area hospital after falling from an apartment complex window in Mission Valley Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego police received a call around 2:08 p.m. from an apartment complex located at 2300 Russel Park Way in Mission Valley with reports that a baby had fallen from a window.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined the incident occurred at the Stylus & Siena Apartments.

San Diego police could not provide any details as to exactly what level of the apartment complex the baby fell from.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.