1-year-old fatally shot by sibling in Fallbrook: SDSO

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 1-year-old child was shot and killed early Monday morning in Fallbrook.
San Diego Sheriff's responded to the 1100 block of South Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook around 7:30 a.m. following reports that a 3-year-old accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling.
Deputies told CBS 8 that the 3-year-old "got ahold of an unsecured handgun."
When North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 1-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and in CPR status, according to Captain John Choi with NCFPD.
"The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury," according to Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
The 1-year-old victim was taken to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 8:30 a.m. from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jarjura said.
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office was notified of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.