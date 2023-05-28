3-year-old child killed in Chula Vista crash

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old child had been struck by a car. Despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 3-year-old child was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police Department dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call around 6:21 p.m. on May 27 from a caller reporting a person had been hit by a car in the parking lot of 891 Showroom Place in Chula Vista.

The plaza where the crash occurred is a bustling center for the Eastlake community with dining options and several kid-friendly attractions, including Skyzone, and Speed Circuit, an indoor go-kart racing facility.

"The caller reported a traffic collision involving a child who had been struck by a vehicle," said Sergeant Anthony Molina, the Public Information Officer for Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old child had been struck by a car and immediately began life-saving measures.

The Chula Vista Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after officers and transported the child to Rady's Children Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Molina.

The driver who struck the child, only described as a 36-year-old person, stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, and there is no indication any other vehicles were involved," Sgt. Molina said in a press release.

The crash is under investigation.

The Chula Vista Police Department asked of anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320. Witnesses could also anonymously contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers with tips at 888-580-8477 or report them online by clicking here.