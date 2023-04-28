Convicted DUI driver who hit and killed City Heights toddler will stand trial on murder charges

Prosecutors told the judge the defendant was at a baby shower before he got behind the wheel drunk and hit the 18-month-old girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A convicted DUI driver accused of killing an 18-month-old girl in City Heights after hitting her with his SUV will stand trial on second-degree murder charges.

The judge made the ruling during Margarito Angeles Vargas' preliminary hearing Friday.

The incident happened near the 3800 block of Redwood Street in September 2022.

Prosecutors called several members of law enforcement to the stand.

An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office testified that based on cell phone information, he discovered that Vargas had been at a baby shower approximately two miles from the scene right before the incident.

Prosecutors played a series of surveillance videos in court, including one that showed Annaleeh Rodarte Navarro being hit by Vargas' SUV. Prosecutors said she followed other children across Redwood Street when she was hit.

Vargas has a previous DUI on his record from an arrest in 2016.

Prosecutors revealed the defendant's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit three hours after he hit the child.

Meanwhile, Vargas' defense attorney tried to argue Vargas couldn't see the victim in the road because of his height and also because of how small the toddler was. She argued he did not know he had hit anyone, so he never called the police and stopped to get a snack.

She also pointed out the child was unsupervised.

Vargas faces 15 years to life if convicted. His next court date is May 18.